Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 2351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec SAB de CV stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Simec SAB de CV were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

