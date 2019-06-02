HalalChain Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million (HLC)

HalalChain (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. HalalChain has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $637,104.00 worth of HalalChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HalalChain has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One HalalChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Coinnest and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00383897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.02193016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00162302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004196 BTC.

HalalChain’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. HalalChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. HalalChain’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The official website for HalalChain is www.hlc.com. The Reddit community for HalalChain is /r/halalchain.

HalalChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalalChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HalalChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HalalChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

