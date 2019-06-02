Havy 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,822.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Havy token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Havy has a total market cap of $46,688.00 and $44,822.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Havy has traded up 80.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00074811 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008005 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002393 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000706 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Havy Profile

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,799,963,312 tokens. The official website for Havy is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

