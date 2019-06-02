Head-To-Head Analysis: Virtusa (VRTU) and Bright Mountain Media (BMTM)

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Virtusa alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virtusa and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 0 4 1 3.20 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtusa currently has a consensus target price of $58.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.74%. Given Virtusa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtusa and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $1.25 billion 1.02 $16.15 million $1.46 29.04 Bright Mountain Media $1.74 million 68.42 -$5.22 million N/A N/A

Virtusa has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Risk & Volatility

Virtusa has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Virtusa shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Virtusa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa 1.29% 11.81% 4.14% Bright Mountain Media -232.37% -166.65% -84.07%

Summary

Virtusa beats Bright Mountain Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company serves communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company has collaboration agreements with Moxtra, Inc. to develop and deploy solutions for financial services firms, as well as the Banking Industry Architecture Network; and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.