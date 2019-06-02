Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 704,038 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,038 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for 1.4% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,059,000 after buying an additional 453,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,911,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,649,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,823,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,506,000 after purchasing an additional 538,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,477,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,960 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

