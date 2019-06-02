HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in HMS during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HMS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.59.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CEO William C. Lucia sold 12,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $395,529.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $53,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,036 shares of company stock worth $6,914,939 over the last three months. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on HMS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

