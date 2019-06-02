HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Hits One Day Volume of $127,174.00

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $440,541.00 and approximately $127,174.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 39,176,081 coins and its circulating supply is 19,820,803 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

