Hubii Network (HBT) Reaches Market Cap of $936,989.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a market cap of $936,989.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork.

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

