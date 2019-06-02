HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Receives $192.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.36.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Stephens set a $198.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

HubSpot stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.28. 437,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,495. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -169.88 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $67,372.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $4,218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,169,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,763 shares of company stock worth $9,347,576. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

