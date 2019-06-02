Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Raymond James lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $30,291,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,116,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after buying an additional 4,404,357 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 357.7% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,529,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 1,195,479 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 31,583,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,503,000 after buying an additional 1,109,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 67.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,554,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,031,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.