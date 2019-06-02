Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) Receives €74.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.08 ($86.13).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOSS shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €1.54 ($1.79) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €52.10 ($60.58). The company had a trading volume of 480,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 12 month high of €81.40 ($94.65). The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

