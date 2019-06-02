Humaniq Market Capitalization Achieves $2.51 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $492,340.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00376227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.26 or 0.02579826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00159401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.