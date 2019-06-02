Hunting (HTG) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.88) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hunting to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 789.46 ($10.32).

HTG opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $841.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

