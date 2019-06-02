Husky Energy Inc. (HSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

TSE:HSE opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 1.3094966691377 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,413 shares in the company, valued at C$2,169,259.82.

HSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. GMP Securities cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.63.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

