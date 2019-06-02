Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $36,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Stock

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,307.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,947,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,754 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,669,000 after acquiring an additional 579,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,868,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,468,000 after acquiring an additional 503,977 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 650,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 462,259 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $294,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,867 shares in the company, valued at $993,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $98,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,487.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

