Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $40,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $101,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.33. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.25 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

