IDEX (IEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $159.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, IDEX‘s shares have outperformed the industry. The company stands to gain from solid product portfolio, strengthening end-markets and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and buybacks raises its appeal. Earnings are predicted to be $5.70-$5.85 in 2019, higher than $5.60-$5.80 per share mentioned earlier. Organic sales are projected to grow 4-5%. Also, earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 improved in the past 30 days. However, the company has been dealing with adverse impacts of higher cost of sales and operating expenses for quite some time now. In addition, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are predicted to adversely impact sales by 1% in 2019. Further, increases in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. IDEX has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $159.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total transaction of $12,582,523.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares in the company, valued at $26,980,919.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,423 shares of company stock worth $16,055,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,856,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $90,803,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,879,000 after purchasing an additional 621,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $26,223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 196,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

