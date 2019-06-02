IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $7,837,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $59.14.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

