Incent Market Cap Reaches $7.38 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001873 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Incent has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $25,365.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00381947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02165735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00160766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004149 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.