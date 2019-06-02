Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.62 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $275.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.24% and a negative return on equity of 97.95%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,411,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,592.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

