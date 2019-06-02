Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Insider Sells 5,136 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Aneel Zaman sold 66,808 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,126,730.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 69.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

