Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (FB) COO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $10,044,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $9,869,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total transaction of $9,718,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $9,038,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $9,528,200.00.

Shares of FB opened at $177.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/insider-selling-facebook-inc-fb-coo-sells-55000-shares-of-stock.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.