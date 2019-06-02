International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Position Trimmed by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,096 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises approximately 2.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

