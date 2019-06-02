iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period.

Shares of JKG stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $152.66 and a one year high of $197.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

