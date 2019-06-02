iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,712 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,108,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,649,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,667 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 652.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,589,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

