J M Smucker Co (SJM) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.18.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

