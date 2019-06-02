Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $122.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.19 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,784,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $751,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 663,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,612,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,875. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

