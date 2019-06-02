JD.Com (JD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered JD.Com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.Com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.67 and a beta of 1.30.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,469,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,678,000 after acquiring an additional 649,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

