JOST Werke (JST) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.40 ($55.12).

JOST Werke stock opened at €29.65 ($34.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 12 month high of €39.15 ($45.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

