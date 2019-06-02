JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Stake Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 110.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,238,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 224,082 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,467,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,411,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $3,250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $24.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

