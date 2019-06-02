JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,807 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,421 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $10,702,349.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,544,144.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,224 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,975 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $182.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

