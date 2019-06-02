Jury.Online Token Achieves Market Cap of $240,697.00 (JOT)

Jury.Online Token (CURRENCY:JOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Jury.Online Token token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jury.Online Token has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Jury.Online Token has a market cap of $240,697.00 and $1,038.00 worth of Jury.Online Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jury.Online Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00379889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.02175648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00160841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Jury.Online Token Profile

Jury.Online Token’s total supply is 18,601,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,061,687 tokens. The official message board for Jury.Online Token is medium.com/@Jury.Online. Jury.Online Token’s official website is jury.online.

Jury.Online Token Token Trading

Jury.Online Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jury.Online Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jury.Online Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jury.Online Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jury.Online Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jury.Online Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.