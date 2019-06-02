Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,017 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,447,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,330,000 after acquiring an additional 76,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $4,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,490 shares in the company, valued at $293,300,647.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,379 shares of company stock worth $15,104,818 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $172.59 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $180.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

