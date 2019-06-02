Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,721 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,071,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,392 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

In related news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $110,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.93 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

