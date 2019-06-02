KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KEYW were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KEYW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KEYW by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,561,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 282,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KEYW by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,502,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 732,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KEYW by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KEYW by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KEYW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 348,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $564.93 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.43. KEYW Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.53.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KEYW Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYW shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KEYW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

KEYW Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

