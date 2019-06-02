Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,262,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KFRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.80 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $89,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,013 shares of company stock worth $1,725,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

