KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on KLX Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.87. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1457900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $3,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

