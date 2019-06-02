Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.76.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

