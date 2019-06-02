Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post sales of $100.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $102.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $402.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.09 million to $407.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $432.30 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

LSCC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,163. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at $846,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

