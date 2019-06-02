Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23,263,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,579,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $874,515,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,368,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,545,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,405,000 after buying an additional 91,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,796,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

