Liberum Capital Trims GLI Finance (GLIF) Target Price to GBX 9.40

GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 9.90 ($0.13) to GBX 9.40 ($0.12) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLIF opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. GLI Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.97.

About GLI Finance

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

