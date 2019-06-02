Lido Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of CM stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

