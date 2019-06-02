Lincoln National Corp Purchases 703 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,313,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 370,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 201,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $165.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

