Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,752 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,573,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,881,000 after buying an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.92 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $34,012.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $34,012.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/liquidity-services-inc-lqdt-position-cut-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.