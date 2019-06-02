LKQ (LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LKQ. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,869.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in LKQ by 2,163.3% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 15,577,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $197,821,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $140,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,286,000 after buying an additional 4,926,755 shares during the period. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $93,177,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

