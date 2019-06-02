LogisCoin (LGS) Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, LogisCoin has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One LogisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,882.00 and approximately $1,819.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00377562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.35 or 0.02548864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00159494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004068 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

