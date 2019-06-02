Lumentum (LITE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

