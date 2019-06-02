Luminex Co. (LMNX) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Luminex were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luminex by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Luminex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX opened at $21.10 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $947.22 million, a P/E ratio of 123.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). Luminex had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

WARNING: “Luminex Co. (LMNX) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/luminex-co-lmnx-position-raised-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.