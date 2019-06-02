LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous dividend of $0.78.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $73.94 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.87.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

