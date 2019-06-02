Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $558,000 in Boeing Co (BA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $341.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $459.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.01.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

